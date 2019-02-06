Clear
Burst pipes and insurance. Are you covered?

What water damage is covered by your policy, and what isn't?

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the subzero temperatures last week, Atlas Insurance Brokers say they've had several burst pipe claims in the last few days.

Insurance broker Adam Troendle explains that if a pipe bursts in your house, the first thing to do is make sure the water main is off, preventing the water damage from getting any worse. Then, you should report it your broker or agent and get an estimate for repairs from an adjuster. He says one of the most important things he does is making sure the damage exceeds the deductible. "When the damage exceeds the deductible by a significant amount, it's a good time to use your insurance but you can expect your rates to go up slightly due to a water claim and there's nothing wrong with that. That's why you have insurance, but we just want to make sure it's a good time to use our insurance," he explains.

He adds that water damage from an interior source such as a burst pipe is typically covered by insurance policies, but water damage from an external source such as seepage through cracked foundation is often excluded in insurance policies.

