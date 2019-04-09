Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Burnsville man gets probation for Rochester crimes

Arrested on March 2. Pleaded guilty on March 28.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting a woman quickly pleads guilty and is sentenced.

Catrell Lamont Kobold, 22 of Burnsville, was arrested on March 2 after Rochester police said he punched a female inside a van, then gave a false name to police, and was found to have ecstasy hidden in his body when he was booked into jail.

Kobold pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and giving a peace officer a false name on March 28. He was given a stay of adjudication and two years of supervised probation. Kobold must also pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.

A stay of adjudication means if Kobold satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 61°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain and Snow This Week

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Community Events