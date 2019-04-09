Burnsville man gets probation for Rochester crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting a woman quickly pleads guilty and is sentenced.
Catrell Lamont Kobold, 22 of Burnsville, was arrested on March 2 after Rochester police said he punched a female inside a van, then gave a false name to police, and was found to have ecstasy hidden in his body when he was booked into jail.
Kobold pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and giving a peace officer a false name on March 28. He was given a stay of adjudication and two years of supervised probation. Kobold must also pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.
A stay of adjudication means if Kobold satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
