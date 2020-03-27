Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota reports 4 Coronavirus-related deaths, 398 cases Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Burning restrictions in place for SE Minnesota

Wildfire danger especially high in April and May.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Spring burning restrictions are now in place for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, and Olmsted counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource (DNR) will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in those counties until the restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection,” says Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

McCoy recommends using composting, chipping, or taking brush or yard waste to a collection site.

The DNR says people who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events