Burning restrictions in place for SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Spring burning restrictions are now in place for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, and Olmsted counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource (DNR) will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in those counties until the restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection,” says Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

McCoy recommends using composting, chipping, or taking brush or yard waste to a collection site.

The DNR says people who burn debris will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.