Burglary reported in northeast Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are asking residents in northeast Rochester to be on high alert after a burglary Tuesday where cash and a cell phone were stolen from a family’s home.

Police said it happened in the 700 block of 30th St. NE between 8:25 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to contact them.