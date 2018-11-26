Burglary investigation underway at site of old Rochester Holiday Inn

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A burglary investigation is underway after someone allegedly punched through a wall to enter a construction site.
Rochester police say a burglary was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1640 S. Broadway Ave. The location is where the Holiday Inn used to be.
Police say a bag of tools were stolen, but the worth of the missing property hasn’t been released.
