ROCHESTER, Minn. - A commercial alarm going off early Tuesday morning led authorities to the site of a burglary at International Spices and Grocery.

Police said the alarm went off at 1:56 a.m. and that the rear entrance had been forced open.

A responding officer didn't find anyone inside and the owners are still trying to figure out what, if anything, was taken.

A door to an office was forced open and drawers were also gone through.