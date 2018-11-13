Burglary investigation underway after money taken from Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $115 was taken from Northwestern Mutual last Friday.
Rochester police say the burglary was reported at 201 23rd Ave. SE. When employees opened at 7:45 a.m. Friday, they noticed scratches on an entry door and money missing.
There are no suspects and no surveillance video is available.
