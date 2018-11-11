Clear

Burglary investigation in Grafton

Anyone with information asked to contact the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GRAFTON, Iowa – Law enforcement is investigating a string of burglaries in a North Iowa town.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says between the late evening hours of Thursday and early morning Friday, there was a burglary at the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton. It was also reported that someone had gone through several unlocked cars.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 641-324-2481.

