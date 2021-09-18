Burglary charge dismissed against Worth County man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A burglary charge is dropped against a Worth County man.

Rodney Alvin Bakkum, 52 of Northwood, was arrested in early August after an alleged confrontation with a neighbor. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Bakkum pounded on his neighbor’s door and when it was opened, Bakkum started yelling at his neighbor and punching him in the face.

The victim told deputies there was a fight on the front yard until Bakkum returned to his apartment.

Bakkum was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor assault. The felony charge has now been dismissed after the Worth County Attorney decided no burglary actually took place. The County Attorney also noted in his motion to dismiss that even if Bakkum is convicted of the assault, his office would not ask for a sentence greater than the seven days Bakkum has already spent in jail.