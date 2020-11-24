Burglaries reported in back-to-back days at Rochester apartment complex office

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of burglaries were reported in back-to-back days at a Rochester apartment complex.

They happened at the apartment office at 501 1st Ave. SW. The first one was reported at 11 a.m. on Sunday when the manager noticed a laptop was missing and saw someone on surveillance video taking it.

The second happened between 1 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Monday when two laptops were taken.

There were no signs of forced entry.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black coat, white stain-washed jeans, brown shoes and a tan mask.