Burglaries and thefts on the rise in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on the lookout for burglars and thieves.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a recent increase in break-ins and stealing, primarily affecting homes and businesses in rural areas, and has issued the following public statement:

“Please remember to lock your vehicles and buildings. The Sheriff’s Office is aggressively investigating these cases. Please call if you see any suspicious activity or if you see anything out of the ordinary. Thank you in advance for your help and vigilance.”