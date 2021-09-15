Burglar sentenced for targeting Floyd County home

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of multiple Floyd County burglaries is taking a plea deal.

Sarah Sue Schilling, 40, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief after law enforcement says Schilling burglarized the same home in the 1200 block of 215th Street several times between June 9 and June 15.

Investigators say Schilling caused over $1,500 in damage when she forced her way inside, stole items, and damaged two safes.

Schilling has now pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and a $1,025 fine.