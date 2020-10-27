Burger King embezzlers to be sentenced in December

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Sentencing is now set for two women arrested for stealing from a Worth County Burger King.

Kristine Marie Morrow, 55 of Mason City, and Angelina T. Hamilton, 41 of Mason City, were arrested in January after the fast food restaurant contacted the Worth County Sheriff’s Office about more than $15,000 that had gone missing.

Investigators say Morrow and Hamilton stole the money over the course of several moths while employed at the Burger King station inside the Diamond Jo Casino and the full restaurant nearby.

Morrow was charged with 1st degree theft and Hamilton with 2nd degree theft. They are scheduled to be sentenced on December 7.