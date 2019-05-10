Buntenbach to play professional golf

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – A native of Klemme, Iowa, is seeing a lot of success out on the links as he wraps up his collegiate career.
Wes Buntenbach was named the American Midwest Conference’s Player of the Year after being Newcomer of the Year last season.
He is currently waiting to find out if Parkville will be heading to the national tournament. If not, he will begin fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional golfer on the Adams Tour.
