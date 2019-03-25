Bump stock ban starts Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bump stocks will be banned across the U.S. starting Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed the ban on bump stocks after the devices were used by a gunman who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert.

So, what does this mean for firearms enthusiasts?

"They certainly are not something that is necessary. You don't need them for hunting," said Ralph Hettig, Owner of Wild Goose Sports.

Hettig has been around guns for as long as he can remember. He also owns Wild Goose Sports which he opened in 1976. Hettig says he doesn’t carry the items in his store. At the end of last year, the Department of Justice amended firearm regulations clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of a “machine gun” under federal law.

"It doesn't bother me too much because I don't sell them because I was afraid that they would be misused." Said Hettig.

He can only remember being asked if he carried the items once or twice. The Justice Department says owners should do one of two things by Tuesday: either destroy the devices or drop them off at the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms field office in Saint Paul.