Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bump stock ban starts Tuesday

Tuesday bump stocks will be banned across the U.S.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bump stocks will be banned across the U.S. starting Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed the ban on bump stocks after the devices were used by a gunman who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert.

So, what does this mean for firearms enthusiasts?

"They certainly are not something that is necessary. You don't need them for hunting," said Ralph Hettig, Owner of Wild Goose Sports.

Hettig has been around guns for as long as he can remember. He also owns Wild Goose Sports which he opened in 1976. Hettig says he doesn’t carry the items in his store. At the end of last year, the Department of Justice amended firearm regulations clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of a “machine gun” under federal law.

"It doesn't bother me too much because I don't sell them because I was afraid that they would be misused." Said Hettig.

He can only remember being asked if he carried the items once or twice. The Justice Department says owners should do one of two things by Tuesday: either destroy the devices or drop them off at the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms field office in Saint Paul.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Image

Upcoming street projects in Mason City

Image

Iowa DOT gearing up for Hwy 122 Closure

Image

Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Image

Grant money to help pay for kennel

Image

Bump stock ban to take effect

Image

Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise

Image

Homelessness on the rise

Community Events