Bulls stun Grizzlies in third period comeback

MASON CITY, Iowa - After two periods of play, the North Iowa Bulls trailed the Rochester Grizzlies Friday night in thr Fraser Cup.
Thanks to three goals in third period, North Iowa victoriously escaped in game one.
The teams meet up again on Saturday in Rochester.
