MASON CITY, Iowa – It was announced Wednesday by the North Iowa Bulls that one of its players received an emergency call-up over the weekend.
Joseph Daninger received the call on Saturday after one of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders’ keeps had left the game with an apparent injury on Thursday.
Daninger would only play if Saturday’s starter had to leave the game ultimately not seeing any playing time on the ice.
The Bulls will play their last home game at the North Iowa Ice Arena on Saturday against the Alexandria Blizzard at 7:30 PM.
Related Content
- Bulls' Daninger receives emergency call-up
- Emergency furnace calls kicking in
- Austin Police officer shoots pit bull
- Pit bulls can't fly with Delta Airlines
- North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender
- Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies
- Bulls stun Grizzlies in third period comeback
- North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey
- North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals
Scroll for more content...