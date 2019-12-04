Bulls' Daninger receives emergency call-up

MASON CITY, Iowa – It was announced Wednesday by the North Iowa Bulls that one of its players received an emergency call-up over the weekend.

Joseph Daninger received the call on Saturday after one of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders’ keeps had left the game with an apparent injury on Thursday.

Daninger would only play if Saturday’s starter had to leave the game ultimately not seeing any playing time on the ice.

The Bulls will play their last home game at the North Iowa Ice Arena on Saturday against the Alexandria Blizzard at 7:30 PM.