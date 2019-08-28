Do you know a vet in southern MN or northern Iowa who could use a four-legged friend?

AUSTIN, Minn. - The American Legion Riders are teaming up with Lonely Acres' English bulldogs for a program called "Bullies Pups for Veterans."

Now they need your help. The groups are looking for a veteran to pair up with a companion dog.

MJ is a sweet, fun-loving puppy and is looking for a new home. The 11-week-old English Bulldog isn’t just going to just any home. Her breeder, Leah Lysne, says he has a very specific person in mind.

“She will be presented to a Minnesota or Northern Iowa veteran," Lysne said.

Lysne is with Lonely Acres English Bulldogs. She's been in the breeding business for a decade, but about a year ago she got the idea to breed puppies just for veterans.

"These little muffins can make a world of a difference in their lives," Lysne said.

She picked veterans in the spirit of giving back to those who serve us all.

“They sacrifice so many things for us," Lysne said.

She teamed up with American Legion Riders a veterans group based in Austin.

Roe Nylor with American Legion Rider says it's important to take care of our veterans.

“Some veterans don't sleep well, or they have anger issues,” Nylor said. "So when these people struggle sometimes they just need a companion. They might be married and have kids but they might not be able to tell their family but a pet."

Last year the group gave a puppy to a veteran who was brought to tears.

Now they're on the hunt to match an American hero and an English bulldog in a bond of best friends.

If you would like to nominate a veteran click on this site for the details https://www.lonelyacresbulldogs.com/bullies4veterans