Bull riders hold on tight at the 2019 Bull Riding Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's one of America's favorite sports, the rodeo was in town Friday. The 2019 Bull Riding Challenge was held in Rochester at Graham Arena and bull riders from across their country held on tight.

North Iowa native Bubba Greig has been bull riding for 11 years. He said his love for the sport was passed down from his father.

"I don't know, you know I grew up around it and my dad rode bulls and broncs so it's kind of always been in my blood and been something I wanted to do," Greig said. "I should have rode better than I did, I got behind on that bull, let him get ahead of me.