ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's one of America's favorite sports, the rodeo was in town Friday. The 2019 Bull Riding Challenge was held in Rochester at Graham Arena and bull riders from across their country held on tight.
North Iowa native Bubba Greig has been bull riding for 11 years. He said his love for the sport was passed down from his father.
"I don't know, you know I grew up around it and my dad rode bulls and broncs so it's kind of always been in my blood and been something I wanted to do," Greig said. "I should have rode better than I did, I got behind on that bull, let him get ahead of me.
Related Content
- Bull riders hold on tight at the 2019 Bull Riding Challenge
- Austin Police officer shoots pit bull
- Pit bulls can't fly with Delta Airlines
- North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender
- Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies
- Bulls stun Grizzlies in third period comeback
- North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey
- North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals
- Fans welcome North Iowa Bulls back home
Scroll for more content...