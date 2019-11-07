Clear

Building strong relationships between the media and emergency managers

KIMT News 3's Brooke McKivergan spent her morning with area emergency managers.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s no secret we work closely with our first responders and community leaders to bring our viewers accurate and quick information.

KIMT News 3’s Brooke McKivergan was asked to lead a Public Information Officer course for Region 1 Emergency Managers.
That region is all of southeastern Minnesota. About 25 people attended, from firefighters and the Freeborn County Sheriff, to Rochester Public Utilities, and the Rochester Public Library.


It’s all about building and working on strong relationships between the media and first responders, according to Captain Bromberg with Olmsted County Emergency Management, “It's important because we have a lot of newer emergency managers in the region and they're not used to, or don't understand what the media's role is and how we can work as a partner to put information out during a disaster.”
Sheriff Kurt Freitag agrees, “ A clear and concise message is put out to the public and it benefits them and it benefits us so this strong working relationship is very important to us”.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Cold and more cold coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Image

Harvest struggles

Image

Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Image

Warming Center

Image

Mayo Clinic Asks for Young Blood Donors

Image

Feed a Farmer Day

Image

PIO Class

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Community Events