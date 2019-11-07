Building strong relationships between the media and emergency managers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s no secret we work closely with our first responders and community leaders to bring our viewers accurate and quick information.

KIMT News 3’s Brooke McKivergan was asked to lead a Public Information Officer course for Region 1 Emergency Managers.

That region is all of southeastern Minnesota. About 25 people attended, from firefighters and the Freeborn County Sheriff, to Rochester Public Utilities, and the Rochester Public Library.



It’s all about building and working on strong relationships between the media and first responders, according to Captain Bromberg with Olmsted County Emergency Management, “It's important because we have a lot of newer emergency managers in the region and they're not used to, or don't understand what the media's role is and how we can work as a partner to put information out during a disaster.”

Sheriff Kurt Freitag agrees, “ A clear and concise message is put out to the public and it benefits them and it benefits us so this strong working relationship is very important to us”.