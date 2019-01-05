Building destroyed in Saturday morning fire

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames sent a dark plume of smoke billowing across the sky Saturday morning.

Firefighters from both Clear Lake and Ventura were called to a farm northwest of the Mason City Municipal Airport, in the 19000 block of Hickory Avenue/North 32nd Street, around 11 am.

A portable reservoir had to be set up at the location in order to provide water to fight the flames, which nevertheless completely destroyed a building.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.