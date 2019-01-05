Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Building destroyed in Saturday morning fire

Smoke visible for miles across the sky.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 17 Images

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames sent a dark plume of smoke billowing across the sky Saturday morning.

Firefighters from both Clear Lake and Ventura were called to a farm northwest of the Mason City Municipal Airport, in the 19000 block of Hickory Avenue/North 32nd Street, around 11 am.

A portable reservoir had to be set up at the location in order to provide water to fight the flames, which nevertheless completely destroyed a building.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Community Events