Building destroyed in Saturday morning fire

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames sent a dark plume of smoke billowing across the sky Saturday morning.
Firefighters from both Clear Lake and Ventura were called to a farm northwest of the Mason City Municipal Airport, in the 19000 block of Hickory Avenue/North 32nd Street, around 11 am.
A portable reservoir had to be set up at the location in order to provide water to fight the flames, which nevertheless completely destroyed a building.
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.
