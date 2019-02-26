Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Effects of the blizzard: Roof collapse in Mason City (with drone video)

Strip mall sees cave-in from snow build up.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Heavy snow buildup has caused a collapse at the Plaza West Shopping Center.

The owner of Cost Cutters says they called 911 around 9:30 am Tuesday when ceiling tile was coming down. Cost Cutters, CosmoProf, and Dollar Tree all had to be evacuated and closed.

No injuries are reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -16°
While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage: Cost Cutters roof collapses in Mason City

Image

Minnesota National Guard continues rescue missions

Image

National Guard continues rescue missions

Image

Once roads are cleared, rescued motorists will leave armory

Image

A blizzard baby in north Iowa

Image

Tracking More Snow and Cold Temperatures

Image

Viewers share what's outside their windows

Image

Crestwod Waukon Preview

Image

Winter postpones local sports again

Image

Snowmobilers help the stranded

Community Events