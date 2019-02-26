Effects of the blizzard: Roof collapse in Mason City (with drone video)

MASON CITY, Iowa – Heavy snow buildup has caused a collapse at the Plaza West Shopping Center.
The owner of Cost Cutters says they called 911 around 9:30 am Tuesday when ceiling tile was coming down. Cost Cutters, CosmoProf, and Dollar Tree all had to be evacuated and closed.
No injuries are reported.
