Building and two vehicles caught on fire in Rochester along with downed power lines

A vehicle and building were on firing, then transferred to a second vehicle.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:22 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 5:16 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department responded to a business in the area of East River Road and North Broadway after calls came in of visible flames at 1:46 a.m.

Once they arrived, they could see smoke and fire from a vehicle and a nearby building. There were downed wires and the fire then started to move to another vehicle close by. Battalion Chief Chris Bailey was on scene and he said 4 engines, a ladder truck and battalion chief responded to the scene. "We forced entry into the structure, found heavy smoke and moderate fire in the adjacent structure - that was extinguished along with two vehicles exterior of the building," explained Chief Chris Bailey.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. "The investigator will go ahead and walk through the structure, document the scene, look for possible causes, look for areas with heaviest damage, which would indicate the most likely origin and work with insurance company and property owner," said Chief Bailey.

No one was on the premises at the time the fire started and no one was injured.

