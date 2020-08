CLAREMONT, Minn. – Flames destroyed a building in Claremont Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of West Front Street to a building that used to be a meat locker. Authorities say it was then bought for private use and Friday’s fire appears to have started in a smoker. The building is being called a total loss.

No injuries are reported with this fire.

The Claremont Fire Department was aided by Dodge Center and West Concord firefighters in extinguishing the flames.