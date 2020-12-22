Building a program from scratch, RCTC women's hoops ready to get started

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Between volleyball, football, wrestling and basketball, winning programs have been the norm at RCTC.

Jason Bonde was set to begin his first year as the Head Women's Basketball Coach in 2019, but the season never got underway due to low roster numbers.

"It was tough, it's something that I weighed on a lot," Bonde said. "We were one injury away from having to cancel the whole season."

Without a season, Bonde got to work, recruiting some local talent for the future, including Lyle-Pacelli's Olivia Christianson. Zoom was the primary point of contact because of the pandemic, and once players started to commit, others jumped on board.

"It was different, it was stranged but it was a useful tool that I think we all realized how useful this tool, this tool actually is," Bonde said.

Covid-19 has put a strain on the team, pushing back the start of the season to January. Even when the team was shut down, players were still getting reps in the gym.

"It makes you feel good that you got the right people trying to build this program back to what we want it," Bonde said.

March 2, 2019 was the last time the Jackets played in a competitive game and they're itching to represent RCTC once again.

"It'll mean a lot," Bonde said. "It'll mean that we're kinda of starting to get back to normal."