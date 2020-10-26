Building a dynasty in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Head Coach Jens Levisen has built a dynasty at Austin.

"I don't think four or five years ago we would've even dreamed of four in a row," he said.

Four years and four section championships. But how did they get there?

"You have to want it, you have to do all the extra things and work on yourself, by yourself and that's how you get to where, that's how we're so competitive," senior goalie Casey Berg said. "Everything's a competitive fun environment which leads to the greatest success we've had."

The players have built a foundation, a winning culture for the future. They push each other to the limits and compete with themselves to make each other better.

"If someone makes a shot, the next person wants to make the shot and so on and so forth," Berg said. "Everyone's just trying to one up each other and that's what makes a great environment."

Few teams in the state can match the season Austin had. The Packers scored 90 goals on the year, compared to just seven by their opponents.

"They go into every game knowing that every team you're playing against has got a target on you so what are we going to do to play consistently," Levisen said.

Ranked second in the state for the majority of the year, this is a team that could've made a run in the state playoffs. Not having that chance is a tough pill to swallow.

"Everybody was thinking that it'd be nice to go up and have a shot at that state title possibly," Levisen said. "It definitely is bittersweet but I think there is a little bit of closure with winning that game on [penalty kicks] and knowing that a year ago we lost our last game of the season on [penalty kicks]."

The dynasty is here and the Packers are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"We wanted to be consistent as a program, we don't want to just be like a one and done team," Levisen said.