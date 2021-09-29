Clear

'Build Back Better:' Too big to fail? Too big to describe?

In this Sept. 24, 2021 photo, President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden’s plan for a massive expansion of social programs is being framed by suppo

'‘Building Back’ is the slogan, but there’s just no evidence that the public grasps what is in this bill.'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan for a massive expansion of social programs is being framed by supporters as such a high-stakes endeavor that it’s “too big to fail.” It also may be too big to describe.

That’s a particular challenge as the White House struggles to sell the public on a wide range of initiatives packaged under the imprecise slogan of “Build Back Better.”

A series of crises, from Afghanistan to COVID-19, along with the convoluted legislative process have hampered the White House’s ability to promote the $3.5 trillion package or even say definitively what’s in it. The price tag is sure to shrink and it's possible that components could change.

The package, now the subject of furious negotiations on Capitol Hill, would fundamentally transform the government’s relationship with its citizens and dramatically expand the social safety net.

It sets out to broaden well-known programs — for example, adding dental vision and hearing aid benefits to Medicare and continuing the Obama-era health law's temporary subsidies that helped people buy insurance during the pandemic,

But anxiety has risen among congressional Democrats during the negotiations, with some blame placed on Biden. He had planned to spend recent weeks driving support for the legislation but was sidetracked by the tumult in Afghanistan and the surge in coronavirus cases.

Some Democrats worry the president's pitch on the package doesn't always click with people looking for a more concrete idea of what's in it for them.

“This is a case where the parts are greater than the sum: It’s important for people to know what the parts are, they are very popular and would have a very positive impact on people’s life,” said David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. “But it’s become a battle over price tag and that’s unappealing. That’s the battlefield where Republicans want Democrats to fight.”

Polling suggests that elements in the bill such as child care and infrastructure are popular with large parts of the public. But advocates worry the voters don’t know that those things are in the plan.

“‘Building Back Better’ doesn’t say to people what we are building back — at least when you talk about bridges, people have an idea,” said Robert Blendon, a longtime public opinion analyst at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It’s the price you pay when you are not dealing with a single issue. ... ‘Building Back’ is the slogan, but there’s just no evidence that the public grasps what is in this bill.”

The need for a reset was so clear that the West Wing decided that White House press secretary Jen Psaki would begin her Monday briefing by delivering a detailed rundown of just what's in the bill. That's according to two of the more than a half-dozen White House aides and Democrats close to the West Wing who were interviewed for this story but spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Psaki began the briefing by stating: “I wanted to take the opportunity just to remind everyone, specifically in the public, of what we’re talking about in these packages and why the president is fighting so hard to get his agenda forward.”

Then she went through elements of the package, including plans to address climate change, lower education costs and promote access to child care.

White House aides say this is not the right time for Biden to be barnstorming to promote his agenda. They note that key Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia are not generally responsive to national political pressure — and certainly not to presidential demands.

Aides believe it's better for Biden to talk through exactly what will be necessary to get those two Democrats on board. The president canceled plans for a Wednesday visit to Chicago to promote vaccinations so that he could remain in Washington as negotiations reach a critical stage.

His Biden administration has found itself constantly pulled off its intended message of a nation rebounding to new heights. Initial signs of an economic boom from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package ran headfirst into a shortage of computer chips and other goods that have caused higher inflation, a persistent problem that was largely unforeseen by Biden’s team, according to one administration official.

Some Democrats are pushing back on the hand-wringing over how to sell the big bill, believing the details should not come as much of a surprise.

Beyond the new programs, the package is made up of long-standing Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate change on which many lawmakers have campaigned.

“This agenda is not some fringe wish list: It is the president’s agenda, the Democratic agenda, and what we all promised voters when they delivered us the House, Senate, and White House,” Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement.

That hasn't satisfied some Democratic allies.

For example, $10 billion for high-speed rail was shifted from a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into the larger package of spending initiatives. Andy Kunz, president and CEO of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, urged Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to more forcefully sell it “If they were talking about it more, that would definitely help in letting the American people know what’s at stake here,” he said.

With hurricanes, floods and wildfires dominating local news most of the summer, the machinations in Washington have not broken through to where people are actually following the debate.

“The top concern about messaging is that it’s not getting far and wide enough,” said Margarida Jorge, campaign director for Lower Drug Prices Now, a coalition backing a component of Biden’s bill, authority for Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“Mostly people in the states have not been reading about the content of the bill,” Jorge said. “If they’re reading anything at all it’s about the size.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 706158

Reported Deaths: 8212
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1440691871
Ramsey59964953
Dakota53557503
Anoka49624488
Washington31565318
Stearns25832242
St. Louis21266339
Scott20259146
Wright19191166
Olmsted16498112
Sherburne14051106
Carver1252453
Clay943397
Rice9383126
Blue Earth898447
Crow Wing8247103
Kandiyohi762492
Chisago744658
Otter Tail704997
Benton6758102
Mower586838
Winona571152
Goodhue567581
Douglas558284
Beltrami549172
Itasca542172
Steele529821
McLeod528265
Isanti509471
Morrison487563
Becker466361
Nobles459451
Polk451775
Freeborn445442
Lyon409754
Carlton404560
Nicollet393549
Pine390227
Mille Lacs367960
Brown366144
Cass363938
Le Sueur352630
Todd339835
Meeker319349
Waseca302326
Martin278433
Wabasha25585
Dodge25275
Hubbard247241
Roseau240324
Houston212917
Redwood211943
Renville208348
Fillmore208211
Wadena199127
Pennington198322
Faribault188325
Sibley183712
Cottonwood181524
Chippewa174439
Kanabec171529
Aitkin161739
Watonwan159711
Rock145419
Jackson137012
Pope13558
Yellow Medicine133020
Koochiching129019
Pipestone126727
Swift121719
Murray118910
Clearwater116018
Stevens111711
Marshall109819
Lake97521
Wilkin91614
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7499
Big Stone7144
Grant6979
Norman6979
Lincoln6834
Kittson54822
Unassigned538103
Red Lake5178
Traverse4535
Lake of the Woods4234
Cook2170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 446905

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Unassigned83850
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
