Buffalo on the loose creates a quandary for SE Minnesota law enforcement

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.- There may not be any training in the academy for this type of pursuit.

A buffalo weighing between 1,500-1,800 pounds was on the loose Sunday night in the 45000 block of 42nd St. SW in Rochester Township.

Since the buffalo was wearing an ear tag, authorities tried to get close. However, the buffalo became agitated and began “urinating everywhere,” authorities said.

The owner was then notified and was unsure how the animal was able to escape. No criminal charges will be filed.