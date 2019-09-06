Buffalo Wild Wings adding sports betting to its restaurants

MASON CITY, Iowa - They're making a big bet on sports gambling. Buffalo Wild Wings announces that they will be adding sports betting to their restaurants. The company will be partnering with gambling powerhouse MGM to roll out gambling in their restaurants, in states where it is legal.

It's a safe bet that gambling will be coming to Buffalo Wild Wings' Mason City location, since the state legalized sports betting last month.

Diners at the restaurant were mixed on the news. Some didn't seem to care about it, but others were excited to have the opportunity to enjoy wings and bet on their favorite teams.