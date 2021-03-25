Buchholtz reaches career milestone in section championship loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a season unlike any other, the Kingsland girls basketball team managed to put together a historic run. Following Thursday’s 63-49 loss in the Section 1A championship to undefeated Houston, the Knights finished the season with a 17-3 record.

A berth to the state tournament would have made school history, but history was still made in Thursday’s game. KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week, Ellie Buchholtz, became the school’s all-time leading scorer. She surpassed the previous record set by her sister, Lauren, by one point.

Kingsland has always had a consistent squad in recent years, but this senior class was the one that allowed them to turn the corner and crank up the intensity. Buchholtz says it has been an honor to play a part in that success.

“It means a lot because it means every other person is working just as hard as we are to get to where we are going,” she said.