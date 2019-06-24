Clear
Bryon man sentenced for fatal crash on New Year's Eve 2016

Jordan Wilde Jordan Wilde

Other Byron man killed in the collision.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is going to prison for a deadly crash in Olmsted County.

Authorities say Jordan Christopher Wilde, 22 of Byron, smoked marijuana before crossing the center line on Valleyhigh Road NW and crashed head-on into Daniel Pyfferoen’s vehicle on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Pyfferoen, 60 of Byron, was killed by the collision.

Wilde pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in April and was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars, with credit for 72 days already served.

