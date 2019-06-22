Clear

Bryon Raises Tobacco Age To 21

Starting July 1st you will have to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco products in Byron.

Jun 22, 2019
Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The City of Byron is following Olmsted County's lead when it comes to tobacco sales.
Byron City Council Members made the change in ordinance after a June meeting.
The National Academy of Medicine estimates that tobacco 21 legislation would reduce smoking among 15 to 17-year-olds by 25 percent. Bryon resident and longtime smoker Ron Thompson who tells us he's actually thrilled with the change.

“That's a wonderful thing,” Thompson said. “Maybe I wouldn't start smoking when I did. I started when I was 16 or 17 years old and it was the normal natural thing to do then. and I always thought it wasn’t an addiction but you are addicted to it."

Olmsted County Austin and Albert Lea have already adopted tobacco 21 legislation earlier this year

