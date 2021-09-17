Bryon High School 'B-town Bistro' back in business

BYRON, Minn. - The all-student-run 'B-town Bistro' is back in business at Byron High School.

Students of Byron are serving up homemade jambalaya with their own grown veggies and the pulled pork mac n cheese is a crowd favorite.

"Even the youngest wanted to eat the mac 'n cheese, it was the best,” says Sydney Bernards from Kasson.

The idea started during the pandemic, but the food truck was never able to fully run until last year.

This is the second year students have had the opportunity to run the bistro.

The intent is to prepare teens for the real world, with finance students handling the business side and the culinary kids creating the food.

Bernards adds, “There's need, I mean service to others there's always a need for service to others and that's part of what they're learning here too.”

The bistro staff says they have run out of food every time they've opened - serving up nearly 150 meals today in just 45 minutes.

“It's really fun to try the food, make sure it's perfect for everyone, see everyone happy and liking it, I feel like it pulls people together a little bit,” says student Josie Brennan.

All money raised goes back to maintaining the self-sustaining business. The school plans to have the food truck at Byron Middle School on Tuesday and at next Friday's homecoming game.