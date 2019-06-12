Bryce Ball reacts to being Braves' draft pick

MASON CITY, Iowa - Three weeks ago our team talked to Bryce Ball, a graduate of Newman Catholic and NIACC, most recently playing at Dallas Baptist University in Texas.

In an interview he was asked what he thought his chances were of being drafted to which he simply replied, “that’s not up to me.”

Ball batted .325 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs this spring was prepared to go back to school next year, but in the 24th round of the MLB Draft, The Atlanta Braves came calling.

“it was pure joy,” said Ball. “It's exciting, it's something I've worked for my whole life. I called up my parents just super excited and we were all happy. it was a crazy day. I wasn't really planning on it - I just had my mind set I was going back to school.”