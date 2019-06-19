Bryce Ball makes MiLB debut

DANVILLE, Va. - Former NIACC and Newman Catholic baseball player, Bryce Ball, made his Minor League debut on Wednesday.
In a tweet from the Danville Braves, Ball was listed as the cleanup batter as the designated hitter. He would go for two hits in three at-bats, including one RBI.
His effort helped the Braves to a 3-2 victory on opening day over the Princeton Rays.
