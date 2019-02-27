Brutal winter weather has more people looking to book a last-minute vacations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If the bitter cold temperatures and record-breaking snowfall is giving you the sudden urge to get away, you're not alone. We checked with some local travel agencies that are seeing spikes in last-minute vacation bookings.

"I think this winter has been really hard for people, they just want to get away," says Sandy Haddick, Travel & Vacation Specialist and the owner of Dreams Are Forever Travel in Rochester.

In recent weeks, she's seen an increase in people trying to secure warm weather getaways. While this is considered "last minute" to book a spring break trip, Haddick says some are willing to pay the higher price to escape. Others are considering non-traditional options.

"I've had quite a few inquires jsut for driving vacations to Florida," she says. "[They] want to stay domestic but just to get the sunshine we even have those requests, just to get to the sunshine."

If you're hoping to score a deal on a last-minute trip, it won't be easy.

"We're only a month out from Spring Break and it's really considered late airfare is high, inventory is low in the places that people like to vacation so it's been really difficult to find something within a budget."