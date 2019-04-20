Clear
Brush fire in northern Olmsted County

Pine Island firefighters called in Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – About three acres of fields burned Saturday afternoon in northern Olmsted County.

The Pine Island Fire Department says it was called to the 9700 block of 50th Avenue Northwest for a grass fire around 3:21 pm. Crews says they arrived to find the wind pushing the flames eastward.

The Fire Department says the property owners tried to put out the fire but wind spread it to dry grass. Pine Island firefighters used their brush fire rigs and 4-wheelrs to extinguish the flames.

Fire Chief Brandon Sather says the public should be aware they need a burning permit for anything larger than a camp fire, and pay attention to wind conditions before attempting any controlled burn.

Community Events