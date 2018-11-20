Clear

Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners

Bruno Mars is providing 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to benefit those in need in his native Hawaii.

Posted By: Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) -- His "24K Magic" album and tour has been a success and now Bruno Mars is sharing his good fortune.

The singer will be providing 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to benefit those in need in his native Hawaii.

Mars is linking up with the Salvation Army's 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program to bring some magic to those in need.

"We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars," Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands division, said in a statement. "Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua."

In January, Mars won the Grammy for album of the year with "24K Magic" and over the weekend he celebrated his "24K Magic World Tour" landing in Hawaii.

He shared a photo of himself as a youngster holding a microphone on Instagram.

"I've missed you all and I can't wait to perform and sing on the island I call home," Mars wrote in the caption.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Community Events