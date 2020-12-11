Bruins players describe life on the road

BISMARCK, ND. - It's been a tough stretch for both the Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies, who have spent the past three weeks playing on the road.

The Bruins have made their home in the Dakotas, travelling from Aberdeen, to Minot and now Bismarck. It's been a road trip with a lot of miles on the tires and changing of hotels and practice facilities.

"Two weekends ago we took off and headed to Aberdeen, we practiced in Aberdeen on Monday and after that practice we drove to Minot," forward Carson Riddle said. "[We] practiced that week in Minot, played the games. Practiced all up until Thursday this week and then we came here."

It's been tough on the players, who are missing those amenities you only get at home.

"It kind of wears you down, we don't have our usual things that we have in Austin," forward Peter Jacobs said. "Coming back home to the same families, same home-cooked meal every night."

The Bruins miss Austin and Austin misses the Bruins. Riddle and Jacobs learned there's no place like home.

"We miss playing there, we miss having our own locker room, miss the fans, definitely miss the fans," they said.

Following their matchup against Bismarck on Saturday, the team will head home for the first time since November for Christmas Break. For now, they're focused on taking things one game at a time.

"We take it step by step and you know play our best and be prepared for what's ahead," Riddle said.

Austin's next home game is scheduled for Dec. 31 against the Chippewa Steel. Gov. Walz is set to make his decision if he will extend the current stay-at-home order on Wednesday.