Bruins main camp concludes with compeitive All-Star game

AUSTIN, Minn. - It’s been a competitive week at main camp for the Austin Bruins. Head coach, Steve Howard, says it is one of the most talented camps he has been a part of.

“The guys have been going hard and there has definitely been some emotions,” Howard said. “Maybe some of the guys have a little bit of cabin fever so hopefully that carries over into tonight and we get to see a good brand of hockey.

160 hockey players visited Austin this week for the camp that began on Tuesday. After a series of cuts, the field was narrowed down to 44 for Friday’s All-Star game.

Those 44 players battled it out in front of a limited capacity sell-out crowd at Riverside Arena, hoping to be one of the 30 getting their name called by the end of the night. Not even those spots are all guaranteed.

“My first speech of the season to these guys about 11 PM tonight is going to be when do you make a hockey team? My veterans all know that the answer is February 10th when we have to finalize rosters at the end of the season for playoffs.”

The Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies are under the same ownership. For those who don’t make the cut, perhaps the Grizzlies have a spot to offer them.

“We also get to see those borderline kids that are not quite ready and might need a little time in our league or with the Grizzlies and hopefully get a chance at getting them in our program and then move them back up to the Bruins,” Rochester head coach, Chris Ratzloff said.