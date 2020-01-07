Bruins' Mylymok commits to play DI hockey

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins have a good thing going after winning three of its last four games, including a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday versus Bismark.
The team announced on Tuesday that second-year forward Connor Mylymok has committed to play Division I hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
In his second season of junior hockey, he has already tallied 12 points across 14 games which doubles his 54 game total from last year.
Mylymok and the Bruins return to the ice on Jan. 9 at St. Cloud with 7:10 PM start time.
