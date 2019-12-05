Bruins' Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month.

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Bruins’ forward Ben Almquist has had quite the season to date. He had committed to play collegiate hockey at Wisconsin but de-committed looking for a better hockey culture. For now, he has found it in Austin and has been named the NAHL’s Forward of the Month for November.

“It’s big, a lot of it has to come with our whole team playing some really good team hockey this past November, getting a lot of key wins, and I think a lot of that just pays into how I’ve been playing,” Almquist said.

To say that it was a good month for him would be an understatement. He racked up 13 points and an NAHL best nine goals throughout November. He says the key to success out on the ice is all in what Coach Howard has been teaching them.

“Just sticking to coach’s system. We’ve been playing good hockey and that kind of brings out the good in me I guess is keeping it to the system, getting pucks on net, getting to the front of the net because that’s where I got a lot of my goals,” Almquist added.

“Obviously he had a big month in November,” said head coach Steve Howard. “He had a Player of the Week a couple of weeks ago and now for him to be a Player of the Month, I think that just shows what the team has been doing and he’s a big part of that. He’s a leader on and off the ice and I think the guys are following.”

The Bruins are off to a 12-8 start, good enough for 4th place in the Central Division standings. Only six points separate them from first.

“As a staff, we’re starting to see our structure plate a little better and now it’s time to get a little more detailed and a little better each week going forward. If we can keep doing what we did in November, we’re going to be in a good spot but you know we’ve got some tough games ahead,” Howard said.

The Bruins return to the ice on Dec. 6 to take on St. Cloud for the first time this season.

“They’re an opportunistic team, they’re a hard-nosed team, and we’ve just got to stay how we play. Stick to that and I think we’ll be good,” Almquist said.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.