Brrrr! Arctic front brings dangerous wind chills to Midwest

At least one death could be related to the cold.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Students are staying home from school and several businesses are closed in the upper Midwest as arctic air pushes wind chill readings to more than 40 below zero in some areas.

A wind chill warning is in effect Thursday for northeastern North Dakota and parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

Forecasters are warning people to bundle up because exposed skin could suffer frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Omaha police say the body of an 80-year-old man was found early Thursday near an assisted-living home. Police say he wasn't dressed for the weather, as the wind chill was minus 26 degrees.

