Brownsdale man sentenced for cocaine possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Brownsdale man accused of selling drugs gets probation for possessing them.

Jason Eugene Daniels, 36, was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

He was arrested in February 2019 and charged with 3rd degree drug sales for allegedly selling 2.816 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Daniels eventually pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession.