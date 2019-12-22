Clear

Brothers die after being overcome by fumes in Minnesota grain silo

Authorities say two brothers are dead after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo on a western Minnesota farm.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Star Tribune reports the victims were identified as 47-year-old Curt F. Boesl and 49-year-old Steven T. Boesl.

Authorities say an 11-year-old son of Curt Boesl's, Alex, also fell ill to the fumes late Saturday morning near Millerville and was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.

His condition has not been released. Ambulance personnel declared Steven Boesl dead at the scene. Curt Boesl died Sunday morning.

Article Comments

