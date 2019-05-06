Clear

Brother of Forest City man pleads guilty in connection with investment fraud

Charged with obstruction for trying to influence one of his brother's victims.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The brother of a Forest City man is pleading guilty to trying to interfere with his brother’s federal sentencing for investment fraud.

David Emerson Smith of Pocatello, Idaho, pleaded guilty Monday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to obstruction of justice. His brother, Darrell Smith, was sentenced in October 2018 to 14 years and seven months in prison for illegally taking $2.4 million dollars from the accounts of his investment clients and using it to prop up a bio-fuel company in Delaware County.

At his plea hearing, David Smith confessed to contacting one of his brother’s victims and trying to persuade her to change her testimony. Federal prosecutors say David Smith offered the woman $40,000 in accounts at an investment company under her children’s names.

No sentencing date has been set but David Smith faces up to 20 years behind bars.

