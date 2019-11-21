Brother of Forest City man joining him in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two brothers have now been sentenced to federal prison in a wire fraud and identity theft case.

David Emerson Smith, 71 of Pocatello, Idaho, has been given two months behind bars after pleading guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding.

As part of a plea deal, David Smith admitted that, from June 2017 through July 2018, he agreed with his brother Darrell Smith of Forest City to try and obstruct, influence, and impede Darrell Smith’s federal sentencing hearing in late 2018. Darrell Smith was charged with stealing $2.4 million from his investment clients. Darrell Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says while he was in jail awaiting his sentencing hearing in June 2017, Darrell Smith told David Smith in a recorded telephone call that one of the victims of his fraud scheme could “make it really hard” for Darrell Smith if she continued to “complain” to the government. Darrell Smith told David Smith it would be “two extra years” if the victim continued her complaint, but Darrell Smith could get the victim some stock shares within a year. At Darrell Smith’s request, David Smith agreed to contact the victim on the telephone and, in February 2018, David Smith sent a letter to the victim indicating Darrell Smith had $40,000 for the victim, in her children’s names, in accounts at an investment company. The letter also reminded the victim she had “$350,000 in tax credits” and two million shares of an energy company available to her. Federal authorities say those “tax credits” and shares were fraudulent.

In addition to his prison term, David Smith has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $161,800 in restitution. He will also serve two years of supervised release after getting out of prison.