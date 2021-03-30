Brody Lamb scores six goals as Wildcats advance to state semifinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Dodge County continues to write pages for the history books. The Wildcats to the ice at the Xcel Energy Center in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal against top-seeded Hermantown.

Hermantown would be forced to play with mostly junior varsity players due to COVID-19 related issues. Dodge County’s Brody Lamb took advantage of every minute of it.

The junior scored six goals, leading the Wildcats to a 7-3 victory. Lamb was one goal shy of John Mayasich’s 1951 state tournament record of seven. Mayasich went on to win a gold medal with Team USA in 1960.

Dodge County advances to Friday’s semifinal with Little Falls at 1 p.n. on Apr. 2.