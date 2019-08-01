Broadband expansion coming to Fillmore County community

HARMONY, Minn. - $5.8 million in federal funds will support an expansion of broadband service in one Fillmore County community.

The Harmony Telephone Company says it will receive the money over the next 10 years to build out fiber optic connections to its over 1,000 subscribers.

“Broadband is used for everything from operating a home business to creating education opportunities to entertainment purposes,” explains Jill Fishbaugher, manager for Harmony Telephone Company. “We are pleased that this funding will allow us to play a role in providing broadband service which can be an economic driver to attracting business and residents to our area.”

The money from the Alternative Connect America Cost Model II, and extension of the Federal Universal Service Fund, is intended to provide broadband service to rural areas at prices comparable to urban settings.