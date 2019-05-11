Britt woman sentenced for stealing a lottery ticket

GARNER, Iowa – A Britt woman is pleading guilty to stealing a lottery ticket.
BreAnna Lynn Hedegard, 25, reached a plea deal where a charge of 5th degree theft was dismissed. Police say she stole cash and a winning lottery ticket from the Casey’s General Store in Britt. Court documents say the thefts were recorded on security video.
Hedegard has been granted a deferred judgment and three years of probation. She must also pay $180 in restitution. If Hedegard successfully completes her sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.
